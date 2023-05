Chyeanne Cossey, 18, is the Class of 2023 valedictorian at Maumelle Charter High School in the Academics Plus charter school system.

Oaken Pool, 17, is the salutatorian in the class.

Cossey plans to major in both music education and psychology at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Her parents are Chris and Jamie Cossey.

Pool, whose parents are Brion and Summer Pool, plans to explore his interests and career options as a student at Arkansas Tech University at Russellville.