



It's widely known that Henry VIII, the Tudor king, had a particularly grim batting average when it came to matrimony. His litany of wives, of course, is the subject of the current Broadway show, "Six," and many other productions. The wives' succession of fates -- two beheadings and three other deaths -- has long loomed in the historical imagination. The new film "Firebrand," which premiered over the weekend at the Cannes Film Festival, takes a different approach to a much-dramatized chapter of 16th-century British history. The film, directed by the Brazilian filmmaker Karim Aïnouz, stars Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander as Catherine Parr, the sixth wife of Henry and the only one to outlive him. "Catherine Parr, out of all of the six wives I probably knew the least of," Vikander said in an interview on a Cannes hotel terrace. "And it seemed like that was the general feel from everybody that I talked to. The one woman who survived was the least interesting to know about." "Firebrand," adapted from Elizabeth Freemantle's novel "The Queen's Gambit," has all the accoutrements of a lush period drama (Jude Law grandly co-stars as Henry), but it's animated by a twist in perspective and a feminist spirit. "History tells us a few things, mostly about men and war," a title card announces at the movie's beginning. The film follows Parr as she negotiates a coarse, abusive husband while trying to have some role in shaping national affairs. She's friends with the controversial Protestant preacher Anne Askew (Erin Doherty), a relationship that poses grave danger to Parr if found out. Meanwhile, some members of the king's court, including the bishop Stephen Gardiner (Simon Russell Beale), conspire to have Parr follow in the footsteps of Henry's prior wives. For Vikander, investigating Parr was full of discovery. Parr penned several books in her life and spoke openly about Protestantism, the Reformation and then-controversial English translations of the Bible. That led to accusations of heresy and increasing distrust from Henry.

Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Wednesday for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme. The "Trap Queen" rapper, whose legal name is Willie Maxwell, pleaded guilty in August to a conspiracy drug charge that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. The sentence was handed down in federal court on Long Island. Maxwell apologized for his actions and told the judge, "Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today." His lawyers had suggested he turned to selling drugs because of financial hardship brought on by the covid-19 pandemic. Maxwell was arrested in October 2021 on charges of participating in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area. The New Jersey-born rapper and five co-defendants were accused of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 220 pounds of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020.





In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)





