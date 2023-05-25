MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR investigates hacked radio comment

NASCAR has opened an investigation into how a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wallace's race team during last weekend's All-Star race. Wallace, NASCAR's only Black driver in the Cup Series, had just finished Sunday's race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway when a person not on the 23XI Racing team said over the radio, "Go back to where you came from" and then added another non-racial expletive. NASCAR spokesman Mike Forde said Wednesday the series immediately had its security and racing electronic teams look into the hack. He said Wallace did not hear the remark. Forde said NASCAR is trying to determine who cracked Wallace's radio communications and how it was done, as well the best method toward preventing it from happening in the future. Forde said the investigation was ongoing and would have happened no matter the nature of the comment. "We certainly take that seriously, no doubt about that," he said. "But we can't have fans interfering with team radio and potential competition implications." Wallace's 23XI Racing team did not immediately return a request for comment. Wallace has not been shy in using his platform, but it's come with detractors and scrutiny, including a noose found in his Talladega Superspeedway garage stall after his call for the banning of the Confederate flag. The FBI ruled the garage pull was indeed fashioned as a noose but that it was a coincidence it was in Wallace's stall, and he was not the victim of a hate crime.

Bowman to return at Charlotte

Alex Bowman has been cleared to return to racing for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after missing four events with a fractured vertebra. Bowman was injured April 25 while competing in a sprint car race in Hendrick Motorsports' teammate Kyle Larson's new racing series in West Burlington, Iowa. He was NASCAR's Cup Series points leader at the time of his injury and has dropped to 17th in the standings while sidelined. Josh Berry subbed for Bowman in all three points races Bowman missed with a best result of 10th at Dover on April 30.

FOOTBALL

Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville

The annual rivalry game between Florida and Georgia will be played in Jacksonville at least through 2025. The SEC schools released a joint statement Wednesday announcing their decision to exercise a two-year option in the contract to keep playing at TIAA Bank Field, home to the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The universities had until June 30 to let the city know if they were picking up or declining the option. "The City of Jacksonville has been an historic host for one of the great rivalry games in all of college football," Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. "We are excited to have the game in Jacksonville for another two seasons." Georgia Coach Kirby Smart has been outspoken about wanting to move the game to campus sites for recruiting purposes. NCAA rules prohibit schools from hosting recruits at neutral sites, although Florida and Georgia are allowed to leave tickets for recruits. The payout from Jacksonville is expected to be roughly $3 million for each school in 2023.

Alabama DB gets probation

Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell has been sentenced to three years of probation with a fine and community service after pleading guilty to a drug charge in Florida. Holmes County Circuit Judge Russell Roberts accepted Mitchell's plea to a charge of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and imposed the sentence Wednesday. Mitchell had been charged in March with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell after a traffic stop when authorities said he drove over 141 mph while trying to evade deputies in the Florida Panhandle on a rural highway.

BASKETBALL

Bond denied for Bama's Miles

A judge denied bond Wednesday for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who is facing a capital murder charge related to a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet said at a hearing Wednesday that the bond issue could be revisited later. Miles has pleaded not guilty in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The former reserve forward and Michael Lynn Davis, both 21 at the time, are charged with capital murder. The shooting occurred on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Investigators said Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, which brings a capital murder charge in Alabama. Davis is accused of firing the gun that killed Harris, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa.

BASEBALL

Nevada, A's reach deal on stadium

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Wednesday a tentative agreement with the Oakland Athletics and legislative leaders for a stadium funding plan after weeks of negotiations over how much the state will contribute to a $1.5 billion Las Vegas ballpark, according to a joint statement. The tentative agreement indicates a funding bill will be introduced in the Nevada Legislature in the coming days, giving lawmakers less than two weeks to consider it before the session ends. The threat of a special legislative session looms if lawmakers can't agree on the terms by June 5. The financing isn't a sure thing either. The announcement is on the heels of the Oakland Athletics' agreement to use land on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip where the Tropicana Las Vegas casino resort sits -- a pivot from an earlier agreement for a stadium nearby that came with a $500 million price tag that many lawmakers signaled was too high. The statement Wednesday didn't specify an amount for public assistance. Representatives for the governor and the A's have not commented on how much public money is being requested. The A's have been looking for years for a home to replace Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since arriving from Kansas City for the 1968 season.