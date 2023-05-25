Paragould man arrested in killings

A 61-year-old man wanted in the killing earlier this month of an elderly couple in Craighead County was arrested Monday evening, the Craighead County sheriff's office said.

Jonathan Boyd, 61, of Paragould was arrested Monday around 5 p.m. and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery, Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said.

Rolland said the victim's were Jonathan's father, 84-year-old Larry Boyd and stepmother, Othelana Boyd. Both were residents of Jonesboro.

Rolland said the sheriff's office got the call about the elderly couple's bodies being found on May 8 around 10:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Arkansas 351 North.

Information about how the couple died was not immediately released.

Boyd was shown on an online inmate roster for the Craighead County jail as of Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. His bail was set at $5 million.