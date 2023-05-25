Police: Prairie Grove man accused in shooting fired ‘numerous rounds’ at victim

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man arrested last week in the murder of another man in Prairie Grove is being held at the Washington County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Cecedrice Poole, 39, was arrested in connection with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, possession of a firearm by a certain person, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs, criminal mischief second degree, reckless driving and leaving the scene/property damage, according to the detention center website.

The website lists him as homeless, from Fayetteville.

He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Circuit Court on June 23 on the capital murder charge.

Capt. Jeff O'Brien of the Prairie Grove Police Department said Prairie Grove police received multiple calls May 18 because of a shooting and other incidents that occurred after the shooting.

Officers were sent to an armed person call and a gunshot victim call at a residence on Sundowner Ranch Avenue around 10:31 p.m. May 18, according to the preliminary police report. They found Cedric King, 40, dead.

O'Brien said police later learned King is the boyfriend of the homeowner and Poole is an ex-boyfriend of the homeowner.

The police report said Poole entered the house with a rifle and "clearly targeted the victim by firing numerous rounds." Those in the house at the time were King, the homeowner, two other adults and three minors. One of the occupants was Poole's young daughter, according to the report.

The report said Poole had a phone conversation with the homeowner prior to the shooting and she told him she had company.

The report said Poole acted upset toward the homeowner because she had a man at the house around his daughter.

After Poole shot King, he had opportunity but did not target or fire upon any other occupants in the residence, according to the report. Poole then got in his vehicle, drove down the road, turned around and fired more shots as he drove by the residence while a 17-year-old resident was in the front yard, the report said.

Poole fled in his vehicle, driving through the subdivision at a high rate of speed and crashing into several parked vehicles, according to the report. Poole's vehicle was disabled, and he fled on foot, jumping through backyards, police said. Witnesses told police they saw Poole exiting his vehicle with a rifle in hand.

Police said they caught Poole in a field near the bridge on U.S. 62 in Prairie Grove. He did not have any weapons, but police found he had a plastic baggie containing 26.8 grams of a white, powdery substance, according to the report.

Poole was booked into the jail Friday. The report said Poole is a convicted felon and not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

The Washington County coroner sent King's body to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.