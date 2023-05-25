Sections
Scott Charter School top pupils named

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:20 a.m.

Christiena Nicole Sterling, 18, is the 2023 valedictorian for Scott Charter School in the Academics Plus charter school system.

Joshua Nathaniel Hicks, Age 18, is the class salutatorian.

Sterling is planning to attend the University of Arkansas -- Pulaski Technical College to prepare for a career in culinary arts and hospitality management and as a chef. She is the daughter of Roshelle Sterling.

Hicks intends to enroll at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to earn a degree in computer engineering with an emphasis on cybersecurity. His parents are Stan and Lisa Hicks.

