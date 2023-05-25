SEC TOURNAMENT ROUNDUPS

LSU 10, SOUTH CAROLINA 3

HOOVER, Ala. — Brayden Jobert went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and LSU beat South Carolina on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament to give Coach Jay Johnson his 400th career win.

Third-seeded LSU (43-13) plays on Thursday in the winners bracket against No. 2 seed Arkansas, while No. 6 seed South Carolina (39-18) heads to the elimination round.

Freshman Ethan Petry hit his 22nd home run of the season to put South Carolina on the board in the fifth inning. The Gamecocks added two runs in the sixth, both on walks, to get within 6-3. But Tre’ Morgan and Hayden Travinski had back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth for LSU. Dylan Crews and Tommy White each added run-scoring singles in the seventh.

FLORIDA 7, ALABAMA 6 (11)

HOOVER, Ala. — BT Riopelle hit a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to rally top-seeded Florida to a victory over Alabama. The Gators (43-13) trailed the ninth-seeded Crimson Tide (39-18) by three runs after Tommy Seidl’s double cleared the bases with two outs in the top of the inning. Florida intentionally walked Jim Jarvis to load the bases for Seidl.

Alabama reliever Aidan Moza allowed a lead-off single to No. 2 batter Wyatt Langford to begin the bottom of the 11th and was replaced by Alton Davis II. Jac Caglianone greeted Davis with a single to right and Josh Rivera followed with a run-scoring single. Riopelle homered to right-center on a 0-2 pitch from Davis (0-2).

TUESDAY’S LATE GAME

AUBURN 10, MISSOURI 4

HOOVER, Ala. — Cole Foster hit a three-run homer, Bryson Ware added a two-run shot and fifth-seeded Auburn wrapped up the first day of the SEC Tournament with a win over ninth-seeded Missouri on Tuesday night.

Auburn (34-9), which has won nine straight, moved into the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Auburn had five doubles among its 11 hits. Chase Isbell (3-1) threw three scoreless innings for the win and Zach Crotchfelt went the final 2 1/3 innings for his first save.