This week’s professional golf events

This week's professional events

All times Central

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Senior PGA Championship

SITE Frisco, Texas

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Fields Ranch Golf Course, East Course (Par 72, 7,177 yards)

PURSE $3.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $525,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Steve Alker

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, John Daly, Clark Dennis, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday noon-3 p.m., Sunday 2-3 p.m.; NBC, Saturday 12:30-3:30 p.m., Sunday 3-5 p.m.

PGA TOUR

EVENT Charles Schwab Challenge

SITE Fort Worth

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards)

PURSE $8.7 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1,566,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Sam Burns

ARKANSANS ENTERED David Lingmerth, Taylor Moore

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 3-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday noon-2 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday 2-5 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT KLM Open

SITE Cromvoirt, The Netherlands

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Bernardus Golf Course (Par 72, 7,445 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $333,333

DEFENDING CHAMPION Victor Perez

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 6:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday-Sunday 6:30-11 a.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Bank of Hope Match Play

SITE Las Vegas

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday (event began Wednesday)

COURSE Shadow Creek Golf Club (Par 72, 6,804 yards)

PURSE $1.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $225,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Eun-Hee Ji

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 6-9 p.m., Saturday 4:30-7:30 p.m., Sunday 5:30-8:30 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Visit Knoxville Open

SITE Knoxville, Tenn.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Holston Hills Country Club (Par 70, 7,218 yards)

PURSE $1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $180,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Anders Albertson

ARKANSANS ENTERED Matt Atkins, Zack Fischer

TV None

LIV TOUR

EVENT LIV Golf-DC

SITE Sterling, Va.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Trump National Golf Club (Par 72, 7,479 yards)

PURSE $20 million

WINNER'S SHARE $4 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Inaugural event

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV/STREAMING CW Network app, Friday noon-5 p.m.; CW Network, Saturday-Sunday noon-5 p.m.