Three finalists named for Arkansas State University-Mountain Home chancellor

Three higher education administrators have been named finalists for chancellor of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, officials announced Thursday.

They are Tamara Daniel, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at ASU-Mountain Home; Kendra Ericson, president of St. Luke’s College in Sioux City, Iowa; and Bentley Wallace, president of South Arkansas College in El Dorado.

“We’re very pleased with the pool of quality applicants, and the three finalists are outstanding higher education administrators with impressive backgrounds who would each bring unique experiences to ASU-Mountain Home,” said Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch, in a statement. “We look forward to interviews and constituency visits on campus during the next couple of weeks, and we will welcome feedback.

Robin Myers, 64, the current chancellor since 2012, announced on March 14 his plans to retire effective July 31. Myers came to ASU-Mountain Home from Arkansas Northeastern College, which he had joined in 2005. Myers began his duties at ASU-Mountain Home on Aug. 1, 2012. He was chosen after a three-month process that gathered 69 applicants for the position.

The Arkansas State University-Mountain Home Chancellor Search Advisory Committee, which is a panel of 12 members representing faculty, staff, students, and community representatives, reviewed 47 applications for the position.

The three finalists will go through formal interviews in Mountain Home — Ericson on June 5 , Daniel on June 6 and Wallace on June 7. Individuals attending the interview sessions will have an opportunity to submit feedback regarding each candidate to the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. Following the final interview, the advisory committee will meet to discuss the candidates and provide feedback to Welch.

Welch has indicated a desire to name a new chancellor by July 1, 2023.

ASU-Mountain Home had 1,247 students in the fall 2022 semester, according to the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.