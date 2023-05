Abdalrahman Zeiyad Alkarakooly, 18, is the Class of 2023 valedictorian at LISA Academy West High School.

Mario Alexander Fajardo-Salinas, 18, is the salutatorian for the class.

Alkarakooly, whose parent is Zeiyad Alkarakooly, plans to study computer science at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Fajardo-Salinas, whose parent is Eveila Salinas, also plans to study at the UALR in preparation for a career as a pharmacist.