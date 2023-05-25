Texas League

Travelers 6, RoughRiders 2

The Arkansas Travelers got back on the winning side of things Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, thanks to a four-run sixth inning.

The Travelers and RoughRiders were tied 1-1 through five innings after each team scored a run in the fourth inning.

The RoughRiders went ahead in the top of the sixth inning on Thomas Saggese's sacrifice fly, making the score 2-1.

The Travelers took a 5-2 lead in the bottom half of the inning thanks to RBI hits by Robert Perez Jr. and Logan Warmoth, and Matt Scheffler's sacrifice fly.

Arkansas tacked on a run in the eighth inning on a Frisco fielding error.