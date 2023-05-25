Sections
UALR baseball at OVC Tournament

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:09 a.m.

COLLEGE

UALR vs. Tennessee Tech OR Tennessee-Martin

WHAT Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

WHEN 3 p.m. Central today

WHERE Mtn Dew Park, Marion, Ill.

RECORDS UALR 30-21; Tennessee Tech 19-32 OR Tennessee-Martin 22-33

COACHES Chris Curry (204-237 in ninth season at UALR and overall); Matt Bragga (495-451-2 in 17th season at Tennessee Tech, 546-527-3 in 20th season overall); Ryan Jenkins (93-178 in sixth season at Tennessee-Martin and overall)

SERIES Tennessee Tech leads UALR 5-4; UALR leads Tennessee-Martin 27-8

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS UALR and regular-season champion Morehead State earned byes into the double-elimination portion of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. ... Trojans starter Jackson Wells was named Ohio Valley Pitcher of the Year on Tuesday night after finishing the season with a 1.71 ERA, which ranks second in Division I. ... UALR has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2011. ... The Trojans lead the Ohio Valley with a .300 batting average, putting them among the top 50 teams in the nation.

