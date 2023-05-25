UAPB sending two to NCAA

After a successful outdoor track and field season for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Jaylynn Hampton and Caleb Snowden have earned themselves a spot in the NCAA West Regionals in Sacramento, Calif.

The two Golden Lions have been the catalyst for their respective programs over the year. All of their hard work has paid off.

Hampton had an outstanding outdoor season for the Lady Lions, finishing atop of the leaderboard in at least one event at every meet.

"I've worked so hard from the first meet to now, to get to where I am today," Hampton remarked on the process to one of her biggest achievements. "I came to every practice, being coachable, and ready to work. I was able to PR every meet in at least one event this season. Staying positive and trusting God helped me out plenty, as well."

Hampton has finished first in the women's high jump three times this season.

After finishing first in the women's high jump at the SWAC Outdoor Championships a few weeks back, Hampton will compete for a spot in the NCAA Finals at the West Preliminaries for UAPB.

"Representing UAPB means more to me than anyone would know," Hampton said. "This school is a home away from home. My coaches, professors, and peers have helped shape and mold me. I'm not here to only showcase my athletic ability, but to show that I'm a great product of the university as well."

Similar to the indoor season, Snowden left nearly every meet with a Top-3 finish in the men's high jump during the outdoor season.

"I established my goals at the beginning of the season," Snowden reflected on his remarkable display this season. "After that, I put in the work every day at practice. From the start of the season to now, I felt myself get better and better, every day."

Snowden took home five first-place titles for UAPB this outdoor season. With a third-place finish at the SWAC Outdoor Championship, Snowden goes into the West preliminaries with a chance to clinch a spot in the NCAA Finals.

"It means a lot to represent UAPB," Snowden said. "The pride, the leadership, the teamwork, and support of the community is unmatched. Representing this school is special."

The men's high jump prelims are set for Friday and the women's high jump prelims are set for Saturday. Both events will begin at 4:30 p.m. Central.