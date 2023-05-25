UPS driver shot in Little Rock on Wednesday still in critical condition

Little Rock police on Thursday offered details on a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left a UPS delivery driver in critical condition.



Officers found the driver, Don Mallory, 46, of North Little Rock near a residence at 7511 Royal Oaks Drive after the homeowner called police to report the shooting outside her home, a police incident report states.



Police applied tourniquets to Mallory’s right leg and arm and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the report states. He remained in critical condition Thursday after surgery on his wounds, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.



Some of the bullets fired struck the home near where Mallory was found, the report states, and police located rifle casings on the ground on both sides of the UPS truck at the scene.



The homeowner told police she saw a gray or blue Lexus leaving the area headed south on Chicot Road after the shooting. Police have said they think Mallory knew the person that shot him, but Edwards could not say on Thursday how the two knew each other.