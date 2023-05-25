Victim named in May 17 homicide

Jacksonville police on Thursday identified the teenager that two men are accused of fatally shooting last week.



Officers responding to a report of a homicide near 218 South J.P. Wright Loop Rd. at about 7:40 p.m. May 17 located Titus Stigall, 17, of Jacksonville, who had been shot dead.



Witnesses told police that Zaevion Webster, 20, and Jauri Taylor, 18, were seen leaving the scene in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe, which police later located.



Other witnesses directed officers to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, where police found Webster being treated for gunshot wounds. Taylor and another person who was not charged in the killing took Webster to the hospital, and all three were questioned by police.



From interviews with witnesses and the suspects, police said they determined that Stigall and two others were in the Tahoe at the address of the shooting when Webster pulled one of the occupants out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the back of his head, threatening to shoot him.



In response, Stigall pulled a gun and started to come around the Tahoe to confront Webster, but Webster shot Stigall, police said. Police determined that Taylor was driving the vehicle that Webster left the scene of the slaying in.



It was not clear from the arrest reports how Webster was shot and injured.



The two men, who were arrested about 1:30 a.m. on May 18, face capital murder charges in the killing as was as two felony counts of aggravated assault, one of aggravated robbery and one of first-degree criminal mischief.



Webster was held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday afternoon on a $500,000 bond while Taylor did not appear in the jail’s online inmate roster. Both pleaded innocent to the charges May 18.