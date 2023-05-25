Walmart’s Live Better U program now available at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Walmart Inc.’s tuition-free, fully online educational program for employees has added the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, to its roster of approved schools and colleges, the company said Wednesday.

The Bentonville-based retailer also said it’s expanding Live Better U, previously available only in the United States, to Walmart Canada.

Through Live Better U, Walmart and Sam’s Club employees can now choose to earn a bachelor’s degree from the Walton College of Business in supply chain management, marketing or general business. Other offerings include “short-form” programs in areas such as data science and purchasing fundamentals.

Since Walmart started Live Better U five years ago in partnership with Guild Education, the program has grown to offer more than 70 degree and certificate programs through 25 academic institutions. The University of Arkansas will be its 26th.

Registration on Guild's learning marketplace opens on June 20 for the fall semester.




