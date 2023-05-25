White House honors Uvalde dead





WASHINGTON -- As families and loved ones mourn the unimaginable loss of 19 children and two teachers shot dead last year in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden said from a solemn White House memorial that too many schools, too many everyday places have become "killing fields."

The town released butterflies during a ceremony and held a candlelight vigil. The Texas legislature paused for a few moments of silence at 11:30 a.m. CDT, the moment the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last year, touching off the nation's deadliest school shooting in a decade.

Biden delivered remarks in front of a display with 21 candles, one for each victim, with a white rose and satin ribbons in school colors that displayed each victim's name and age. All the students killed were between the ages of 9 and 11 years old. Before the president spoke, he and first lady Jill Biden, who is a teacher, stopped to look at the names of the dead.

"I realize this is a really tough day for all the families," Biden said quietly. "Remembering is important, but it's also painful."

Biden spoke of how he stood in Uvalde a few days later, staring at 21 crosses outside the school with the names of victims. He said they spent hours with the grieving families.

"We know one year later, this is still so raw for you," he said. "You'll miss birthdays and holidays, school plays, soccer games. Just that smile. A year of everyday joy, just gone forever."

The killings, along with another mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., prompted bipartisan legislation that passed through a divided Congress just a month later. It was the most significant gun safety law in decades.

The law toughened background checks for the youngest gun buyers, and sought to keep firearms from domestic violence offenders and to help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons away from people adjudged to be dangerous.

"Too many schools, too many everyday places have become killing fields in communities across America. And in each place, we hear the same message: Do something. For God's sake, just do something," Biden said. "We did something afterwards, but not nearly enough."

Those laws haven't stopped the frequent mass shootings or gun deaths of children. And Uvalde is still managing the fallout from the botched emergency response to the mass shooting there. An investigation is still ongoing into how the days after the attack were marred by authorities' giving inaccurate and conflicting accounts about efforts made to stop a teenage gunman armed with an AR-style rifle. It was the worst shooting in a school since 2012, when 20 children between 6 and 7 years old and six adults were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

A damning report by Texas lawmakers found nearly 400 officers had been on the scene, from an array of federal, state and local agencies. The findings laid out how heavily armed officers waited more than an hour to confront and kill the 18-year-old gunman. It also accused police of failing "to prioritize saving innocent lives over their own safety."

In Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers led by state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, read the names of the 21 victims who were murdered as the entire chamber paused in remembrance.

Each victim was memorialized with a speech, describing who they were and the loved ones they left behind. "I pray that in all of our differences, we aspire to our better angels, perhaps remember those moments when we were little," Gutierrez said. "Look at the pictures of these children and remember our better angels."

Information for this article was contributed by Chris Megerian and Scott Stroud of The Associated Press.

Natalie Carson cries at a memorial for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting at the Governor's Mansion in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday May 24, 2023. Dozens of people gathered to remember the children and teachers on the one year anniversary of the shooting. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)







President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden view a 21-candle display for the victims of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting during a memorial event Wednesday at the White House. (AP/Andrew Harnik)





