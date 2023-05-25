Wrecks in LR, Spa City injure 1, kill 2

Two people were killed and another injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Terrance Allen, 21, of Hope was killed around 4 a.m. Wednesday when the 2021 Prius he was riding in on Interstate 30 near Malvern came to a stop and was struck in the rear by a 2016 Freightliner truck, causing both vehicles to slide off the road, according to a report.

The driver of the Prius, Corey Lewis, 21, also of Hope, was taken to a Hot Springs hospital for treatment, the report says.

William Cox, 76, of Murfreesboro died of his injuries in a Little Rock hospital after a 10:06 a.m. crash on U.S. 70 near Daisy in which the 1996 International truck he was driving left the road and struck a carport on the roadside, according to a report.

State troopers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.