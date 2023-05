Little Rock, circa 1940: Young's Sinclair station at 801 Broadway sold gas for 16 cents a gallon, and sported a Royal Crown cola sign on the roof. The motto "I Ain't Mad at Nobody" was over the door, which we believe meant the owner forgave people who had bought gas on credit during the lean years and had not paid.

