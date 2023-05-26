Sections
Arkansas Supreme Court

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:21 a.m.

The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 25, 2023

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-22-484. Shanny Grady v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-22-498. David Shaun White v. State of Arkansas, from Yell County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Baker, J., concurs.

