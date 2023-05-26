Bolton might play in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — Arkansas Coach Dave Horn said shortstop John Bolton likely will be back in the starting lineup Saturday after the senior transfer from Austin Peay missed the previous three games because of a sprained left ankle.

Bolton was injured against Vanderbilt last Friday when he collided with second baseman Peyton Holt while making a catch of a shallow fly ball in center field.

Bolton missed the regular-season finale at Vanderbilt and the first two games at the SEC Tournament when the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M and LSU.

During Arkansas’ light practice on Friday at Hoover High School, Bolton took ground balls. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Saturday at noon against LSU or Texas A&M.

“He’s doing real good,” Van Horn said. “He’s probably game ready. He’s had a great week working out and the trainer [Corey Wood] working with him and the doctor [James Reeves] working with him. They just old he’s 98% on all the tests. So that means he can play.

“He really wants to play. The kid played at Austin Peay, he’s from Memphis. He grew up seeing this tournament, and he really wants to play in the SEC Tournament. So you’ll probably see him out there.”

Bolton, who plays primarily because of his defense, is batting .205 with 15 runs batted in and 20 runs scored in 46 games — all starts.

Over the last 10 games Bolton is 8 for 28 (.286) with 6 runs, 2 RBI and 6 walks with 3 sacrifice bunts.