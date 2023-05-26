Church News

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will celebrate its annual Men's Day at noon Sunday. The guest preacher will be the Rev. P.C. Holley Sr., pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church at Dumas. The theme will be We've come this far by Faith. All men are welcome to worship with the church. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is the pastor of Amos Chapel.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., cancelled its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The church will still hold its Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. as well as its children's services at 11 a.m. The community is invited to attend.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will hold its annual spring revival at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The evangelist will be the Rev. Leon Williams Jr., pastor of True Vine E Missionary Baptist Church Church. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is the pastor at Amos Chapel.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow rescheduled the annual spring community concert for 6 p.m. June 4. The event is in memory of Jo Anne Jones. Choir practice dates are 6 p.m. May 30 and June 1 and noon June 3. The guest director is Jamal Gordon of Old St. James Baptist Church. Guests are invited to sing with the choir. The Rev. Stanley Blair Sr. is the pastor.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual women's day on June 11. At 11 a.m., the featured speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady of New Community. At 3 p.m., the keynote speaker will be Willie Ann Martin, a missionary at New Community. The guest choir director will be Donna Williams Huskey and the worship leader will be Dee Clay.

THE WOMEN OF FAITH will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., on July 14 to see the stage presentation of "Ester" at the Sight and Sound Theatre, according to a news release. A detailed itinerary can be obtained by contacting Jessie Clemmons at (870) 692-2194.

