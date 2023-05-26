Clark County accident: 2 children killed, father and another child survive Union Pacific train collision

A collision at a Clark County railroad crossing Thursday afternoon left two children dead and injured their father and a third child, according to information from police and the church where the man worked.



Chad Fryar, 37, of Malvern was crossing the tracks on Richwoods Road near Arkadelphia just before 2 p.m. Thursday when a Union Pacific train struck the passenger side of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.



The truck became lodged against the front of the train and was swept about 2,400 feet further down the tracks before the locomotive came to a halt.



The fatality report did not name the children, but a Facebook post from CrossRoads Cowboy Church, where Fryar worked, identified the two deceased as Marlee Jo and Dana Kate and the injured child as Bo Henry. It said Fryar and Bo were in stable condition in the hospital Friday.



Fryar and his wife Rachel launched the Bismarck location of the church, the post states.



Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson was not available Friday afternoon for questions about the incident.