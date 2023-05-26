UAM chemistry students receive award

Alexandra Barnett of Monticello, Alindsey Long of Cordova, Tenn., and Kensley Miller, of Frisco, Texas, were recently recognized by the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Monticello as winners of the Walter Godwin Outstanding Freshman Chemistry Award.

The award is named after Dr. Walter Godwin, a professor emeritus of chemistry, who served on the UAM faculty from 1974 until his retirement in 2007. The award is presented each May to the top freshman student in general chemistry at UAM.

Barnett is a 2022 graduate of Monticello High School and is double majoring in biology and biochemistry with plans to attend medical school or a related graduate program. She works as a chemistry lab teaching assistant and is a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority.

Long is a 2022 graduate of Arlington High School in Tennessee and is double majoring in biology and biochemistry with plans to attend medical school. She is a member of the UAM women's basketball team, where she played a significant role during her freshman year.

Miller is a 2021 graduate of Justin Wakeland High School in Texas. She is majoring in chemistry and minoring in business. She is a member of the UAM women's golf team and is on the UAM cheer team. After graduation, she plans to pursue a career in chemistry or chemical engineering and also hopes to earn an LPGA Tour card.

Shuneize Slater, dean of the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences, praised the students.

"According to the chemistry faculty, all three were outstanding in the classroom and lab and are worthy of recognition. It's a great indication of the type of graduates we will have in three years,." Slater said.

NAACP seeks aid for ACT-SO students

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP is asking people to donate $50 or more and join the ACT-SO Circle of Friends.

The donations will help send four students to the 2023 NAACP National ACT-SO Competitions at Boston, Mass., in July, according to a news release.

The funds will cover hotel rooms (four days), airline tickets, and meals for students and two chaperones. All funds collected are earmarked for ACT-SO. Checks should be payable to the Pine Bluff NAACP. On the notation line, write "ACT-SO."

Checks or money orders may also be dropped off at Indigo Blue Coffeehouse, 212 W. Barraque St. Receipts are available for donations.

The donation is not tax deductible but may be used as a business expense, according to the release. For details, send an email to mizmaryann@gmail.com.

Mentor training available

The Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Arkansas' CAN affiliate with the Woodson Center and the National Alliance for Faith and Justice plan to conduct structured mentor training to support their work in the schools and in summer youth conflict resolutions sessions.

The training is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. May 30, June 6, June 13. Arkansas' lead affiliate for the Woodson Center and the National Alliance of Faith and Justice, based in Washington, D.C., will provide training to help reduce violence on school campuses, according to a news release.

Staff from will present the Woodson Center Summer Youth Leadership Camp Model online Workshop Series - Summer Youth Programs and Camps.

The training is available to community youth service organizations and faith-based mentor volunteers. The mentor strategies prepare volunteers for deployment in Pine Bluff, Watson Chapel, Friendship Public Charter Schools, and the White Hall School Districts this fall FY 2023-2024.

Interested persons should send an email to pbicvr@aol.com with their name, and a registration link will be sent back for registration.