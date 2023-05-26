Sections
Convicted of rape and sexual assault of minors, Colcord man gets 60-year sentence

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.
Jerry Dale Cherry

FAYETTEVILLE -- An Oklahoma man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after a Washington County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday convicted him of rape and second-degree sexual assault.

Jerry Dale Cherry, 73, of Colcord, Okla., raped a person younger than 14 and engaged in sexual contact with a person younger than 1 year old, according to prosecutors.

The jury recommended sentences of 40 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction on the rape charge and 20 years on the second-degree sexual assault charge.

Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay ordered Cherry serve the terms consecutively.

Whitney Doolittle and Jonathan Dixon prosecuted the case for the state.

