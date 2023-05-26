eStem Public Charter Schools selects new leader

Cherie Labat from the University of Southern Mississippi has been selected to be chief executive officer for eStem Public Charter Schools, succeeding John Bacon who retired late last year.

Labat is a career educator who most recently served as the cybersecurity coordinator for the Mississippi Cyber Defense Initiative at the University of Southern Mississippi at Hattiesburg.

“Dr. Labat’s passion about education was clear from the outset, and her dedication to her students is unwavering,” Vernard Henley, president of the eStem board of directors, said in announcing the selection that came after a nation-wide search.

“We are thrilled to welcome her to the eStem community as we embark on this new chapter of leadership,” he said.

EStem Public Charter Schools is a public, open-enrollment charter system serving nearly 3,000 students on five campuses in Little Rock.

Labat was superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School District, from 2018-2022; the assistant superintendent, principal and assistant principal of the Bay Waveland School District from 2006-2016; the assistant dean and career and technical director of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Pass Christian and Long Beach High School from 2003-2006; teacher at the Hancock County and Biloxi School District from 1999-2003; and literacy coach and program coordinator at the University of Mississippi from 1997-1999.

She has a Ph.D. in educational leadership and research a from the University of Southern Mississippi; a master's degree. in higher education and student personnel from the University of Mississippi, and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Jackson State University.

“My life’s work is helping children reach their greatest potential,” said Labat. “As the daughter of two educators, I realized my calling at a very young age, and I believe that I have a moral obligation to provide opportunities for college, career, and enlistment preparation for all students.”

Mark Milhollen has served as eStem's interim chief executive since Bacon's retirement in December.



