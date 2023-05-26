Sections
Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Melissa Neighbors, 33, of 8337 Shepherd Hills Drive in Decatur was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Neighbors was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail on $5,000 bond.

James George Jr., 36, of 8700 Fromme Road in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. George was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail on $7,500 bond.

Fayetteville

Susan Mathis, 57, of 251 W. 19th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Mathis was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Gentry

Hudson Wilmoth, 19, of 11758 Morris Maxwell Lane in Gentry was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Wilmoth was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

James Wilmoth, 68, of 114 Orchard Drive in Gentry was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Wilmoth was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Print Headline: Records

