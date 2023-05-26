Friday recruiting tidbits: June visits aplenty

June is always a busy month for college coaches, and the Arkansas football staff expects to host numerous top prospects for official and unofficial visits next month.

The Razorbacks currently have 10 commitments in the 2024 class and the number is expected to grow in June and beyond.

Official visits;

June 2-4

• ’24 WR CJ Brown, 6-1, 180 pounds, of Bentonville

Arkansas, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Purdue offers

June 9-11

• ’24 OL Jac’Qawn McRoy, 6-8, 367, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville

4-star prospect has visited Arkansas three times

• ’24 WR Parker Livingstone, 6-4, 190, of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy

Top five of Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, South Carolina and LSU

• ’24 LB Jordan Burns, 6-2, 220 of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy

Visited the Razorbacks in March and has Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn offers

June 16-18

• '24 DB Jaden Allen, 5-10, 165, of Aledo, Texas

Arkansas commit was a Texas pledge

• '24 DB Chris Johnson Jr., 6-1, 175, of Aledo, Texas

Father played at Louisville and in the NFL

• ’24 ATH Juju Pope, 6-0, 195, of Batesville (Miss.) South Panola

Arkansas commit chose the Razorbacks over Michigan, Alabama, Oregon and Louisville

• ’24 CB Selman Bridges, 6-4, 170, of Temple (Texas) Lake Belton

Consensus 4-star visited Arkansas in April

June 23-25

• ’24 QB KJ Jackson, 6-4, 217, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James

Pledged to the Razorbacks over North Carolina, Penn State, Mississippi, Louisville, Missouri, Kentucky

• ’24 DL Dion Stutts, 6-3, 270, of Memphis University School

Picked Arkansas over Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Indiana

• '’24 LB Wyatt Simmons, 6-3, 215, of Harding Academy

Has seen his recruitment explode with 20 offers since May 9

• ’24 DB Tevis Metcalf, 5-11, 175, of Birmingham (Ala.) Parker

Arkansas pledge is the younger brother of Razorbacks safety TJ Metcalf

• ’24 RB Jadan Baugh, 6-1, 215, of Decatur (Ga.) Columbia

4-star picked Arkansas over Florida, South Carolina, Louisville and others

• ’24 LB Xavier Atkins, 6-1, 205, of Houston Summer Creek

4-star has visited Fayetteville twice

• ’24 CB Braylon Conley, 6-0, 170, of Humble (Texas) Atascocit

Has more than 30 offers and is a two-time visitor to Arkansas

• ’24 OL Fletcher Westphal, 6-8, 320, of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora

4-star prospect has top five of Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson, Auburn and Florida

• ’24 OL Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320, of Fort Smith Southside

Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State offers

• ’24 OL Kai Greer, 6-6, 285, of Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge

Arkansas, Penn State, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Texas A&M offers

• '24 LB DJ Barber, 6-0, 220, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville,

4-star with Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Louisville offers

• ’24 WR Braylon Burnside, 6-1, 185, of Starkville, Miss.

4-star with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Louisville, Auburn offers

• ’24 Ashton Hampton, 6-2, 175, of Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University HS

Visited the Razorbacks on March 11 and has Arkansas, Florida, Clemson, FSU offers

• ’24 DE Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 238, of Leeds, Ala.

4-star chose Arkansas over Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Arizona State

Setting up June official visits:

• ’24 WR Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, of Pine Bluff

4-star chose the Razorbacks over Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri, Vanderbilt

• '24 DL Charleston Collins, 6-5, 263, of Mills

4-star picked Arkansas over LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami, Tennessee

• '24 RB Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, of Benton

Top five of Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Baylor, Texas A&M

• ’24 S Tylen Singleton, 6-2, 190, of Many, La.,

4-star with Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State offers

Unofficial visits:

June 2-3

• ’25 DB PJ Woodland, 6-0, 160, of Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove

More than 20 offers, including Arkansas, LSU, Texas, Auburn, Ole Miss

June 6-8

• ’25 DE Keys LaGrant, 6-3, 200, of St. Charles (Mo.) Lutheran High

Arkansas, West Virginia, Boston College offers

June 11

• ’25 QB Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 190, of Central Arkansas Christian

Commitment plans to attend camp

Planning to visit in June:

• ’24 DL Nigel Smith II, 6-5, 260, of Melissa, Texas

Plans official visits to Oklahoma, Ohio State, Rutgers, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M

• ’25 S Omarion Robinson, 6-1, 185, of Little Rock Parkview

4-star with Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Michigan State offers

• ’25 RB Amauri Anderson, 5-9, 178, of Alpharetta, Ga.

Little Rock native has Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Colorado, South Carolina offers

• ’25 DB Caleb Chester, 6-1, 175, of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall

Arkansas, Texas A&M, Washington, Florida State offers

• ’26 RB Ja’Michael Jones, 5-10, 190, of Montgomery (Ala.) Trinity Presbyterian

Arkansas, Penn State, Auburn, Miami, Texas A&M offers

• ’26 ATH Marcello Vitti, 5-11, 175, of Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child

Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State offers

• ’24 LB Chris Cole, 6-3, 210, of Salem, Va.

Hoping to visit in June and has Arkansas, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State offers

Other possible visits:

• ’25 LB Kelan Butler, 6-3, 220, of Jefferson, Ga.

4-star working on a visit and has Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina offers

• ’25 OL Devin Harper, 6-5, 295, of Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve

Plans summer visit or for a football game in the fall

• ’26 DB Shavar Young, Jr., 6-0, 168, of Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School

Visited Arkansas in March and a June visit is a possibility