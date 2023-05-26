Sections
FYI Calendar: ‘Building Buddies’ opens Saturday at the Amazeum

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
“Building Buddies” — A new exhibit encouraging children to construct, build, paint with light, decorate, tile, and more while learning to share, cooperate and take turns, opening at noon Saturday, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $12 ages 2 & older. amazeum.org.

Today

Creative Mornings -- 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Last Five Years: A Queer Reimagining" -- With Binta Francis, Brittany Tavernaro, Peter Gaskin and Jacob Andrews, 7 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. Search eventbrite.com for tickets.

"Hadestown" -- A musical retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice written by folk singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, 8 p.m. today; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $75 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

Saturday

Art Lab -- Origami Foxes, noon-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Music and "Diego Rivera's America" with Joshua Youngblood, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo -- With Anna Devonshire, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Introduction to Tarot -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Victory Film Series -- "In the Heights," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers in partnership with Banco Si! $7 general admission. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

Sunday

Artist Demo -- With Val Gonzalez, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Album release of "Backyard Bugs" with Candy Lee, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Sarah Neidhardt, author of "Twenty Acres: A Seventies Childhood in the Woods," 4:30 p.m., Pearl's Books in Fayetteville. Free; books will be for sale. uapress.com.

Squirrel Jam -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

