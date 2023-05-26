FYI Calendar: ‘Building Buddies’ opens Saturday at the Amazeum

Today

Creative Mornings -- 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Last Five Years: A Queer Reimagining" -- With Binta Francis, Brittany Tavernaro, Peter Gaskin and Jacob Andrews, 7 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. Search eventbrite.com for tickets.

"Hadestown" -- A musical retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice written by folk singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, 8 p.m. today; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $75 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Saturday

Art Lab -- Origami Foxes, noon-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Music and "Diego Rivera's America" with Joshua Youngblood, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo -- With Anna Devonshire, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Introduction to Tarot -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Victory Film Series -- "In the Heights," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers in partnership with Banco Si! $7 general admission. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

__

Sunday

Artist Demo -- With Val Gonzalez, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Album release of "Backyard Bugs" with Candy Lee, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Sarah Neidhardt, author of "Twenty Acres: A Seventies Childhood in the Woods," 4:30 p.m., Pearl's Books in Fayetteville. Free; books will be for sale. uapress.com.

Squirrel Jam -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com