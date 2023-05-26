Sections
Gentry family honored as 2023 Benton County Farm Family of the Year

by NWA Democrrat-Gazette | Today at 10:50 a.m.
Wes Evans, daughter Emma, 14, son, Weston, 11, and wife Laura show the awards they received on Friday at Evans Cattle Company in rural Highfill during ceremonies honoring them as the 2023 Benton County farm family of the year. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/RANDY MOLL)

GENTRY -- The Evans family was honored Friday as the 2023 Benton County Farm Family of the Year.

The Benton County Farm Bureau selected Wes and Laura Evans and their daughter, Emma, and son, Weston, for the honor.

The Evans family raises beef cattle near Highfill. They own or manage a total of 560 head of mature cows, raise hay and pasture on more than 1,000 acres, operate a fence and fabrication business, a liquid feed dealership, do repairs on farm trucks and tractors and operate Arkansas Pet Services.

Emma and Weston are both very active in 4-H. Emma is also an active member of Gentry Future Farmers of America.

Print Headline: Evans family named Farm Family of the year

