Getting it straight

Tina Turner, the singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and who survived an abusive relationship to return to fame in the 1980's with the chart-topping "What's Love Got to Do With It," died Wednesday at 83 at her home in Switzerland. A story in Thursday's editions incorrectly reported the day of her death.
