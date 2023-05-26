Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it straight

Today at 3:50 a.m.

Tina Turner, the singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and who survived an abusive relationship to return to fame in the 1980's with the chart-topping "What's Love Got to Do With It," died Wednesday at 83 at her home in Switzerland. A story in Thursday's editions incorrectly reported the day of her death.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT