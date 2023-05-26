Gorman, Mikolas help Cardinals take down Reds

CINCINNATI -- Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and scored on a wild pitch, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Thursday for their 13th win in 18 games.

Miles Mikolas (3-1) won his third straight decision, allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings, which matched his season high. He struck out five and walked none.

"Just focusing on keeping the ball down," Mikolas said. "That's kind of what lets me get deeper into ballgames. I feel like I didn't really wake up and find my better fastball until about the third inning. I think I had pretty good command early on."

Giovany Gallegos gave up a two-out RBI single to Stuart Fairchild in the ninth before striking out Luke Maile for his fifth save in six chances.

St. Louis (23-29), which has rebounded after a 10-24 start, gave All-Stars Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras the afternoon off and still gained a split of the four-game series.

"We weren't using them. They had a full day off," Manager Oliver Marmol said. "They deserve it. Other guys stepped up and it worked out."

Cincinnati, last in the National League Central at 21-29, has lost seven of 10.

Tommy Edman, a switch-hitter, batted from the right side against right-hander Luke Weaver. Edman grounded out in the second and took a called third strike in the fifth from Weaver. Edman also hit righty on Tuesday against righty Graham Ashcraft and on Wednesday against right-hander Ben Lively.

He turned around and hit left-handed in the seventh against righty reliever Lucas Sims (1-1), striking out, and lined out hitting right-handed against righty Alan Busenitz in the ninth. Edman is 5 for 17 (.294) hitting right-handed against righties this season.

Edman started batting right-handed against certain pitchers about two years ago.

Weaver gave up 3 hits over 6 1/3 shutout innings with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk. He was selected 27th overall by the Cardinals in the 2014 amateur draft.

St. Louis went ahead in the eighth when Lars Nootbaar singled with two outs, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Gorman's liner down the right-field line that extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games (20 for 54, .370). Gorman scored on Sims' second wild pitch of the inning.

BRAVES 8, PHILLIES 5 Austin Riley hit a pair of monstrous homers and pinch-hitter Travis d'Arnaud came through with a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning as host Atlanta beat Philadelphia. Both pf Riley's home runs carried to nearly the same spot way up in the left-field seats. A two-run shot in the first measured 459 feet. A solo drive in the fifth went an estimated 458 feet for the fifth multi-homer game of his career.

PADRES 8, NATIONALS 6 Rougned Odor hit a three-run homer off Hunter Harvey with two outs in the ninth inning, giving visiting San Diego a victory Washington that stopped a steak of five straight series losses.

ROCKIES 7, MARLINS 6 Ezequiel Tovar singled through a five-man infield during a ninth-inning storm, lifting host Colorado over Miami after the Rockies wasted a four-run lead in the top of the inning. Amid a downpour with thunder and lightning overhead, the Marlins moved right fielder Garrett Hampson to the infield and Tovar hit a chopper past diving third baseman Jean Segura into left field.

METS 10, CUBS 1 Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 19th home run and Carlos Carrasco earned his first win this season as host New York beat Chicago to avoid a three-game sweep.

GIANTS 5, BREWERS 0 Michael Conforto went 4 for 4 with a homer, and six San Francisco pitchers combined on a four-hitter against host Milwaukee.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 3, YANKEES 1 Kyle Gibson allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings, and visiting Baltimore beat New York to take two of three games in the series. Gibson (6-3) entered 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in 10 outings against the Yankees. He allowed a first-pitch single to Gleyber Torres leading off the first and a single to Willie Calhoun leading off the seventh.

TIGERS 7, WHITE SOX 2 Alex Faedo struck out a career-high 10 batters in six innings and host Detroit defeated Chicago. Faedo (1-2) has 22 strikeouts and one walk in four starts this season.

RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 3 Zach Eflin became major leagues' third seven-game winner, and host Tampa Bay Rays won to take three of four from Toronto.





Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 7, Miami 6

San Diego 8, Washington 6

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5

NY Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 3

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 3, NY Yankees 1

Seattle 3, Oakland 2



