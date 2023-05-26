Home Movies

"Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West" (not rated, 1 hour, 39 minutes, On Demand) Wild horses in America are headed toward eradication, caught in a battle over land and special interests. Rounded up by helicopters, losing their natural habitat, and separated from their families, the horses are in danger of fading away into history. This immersive multi-year documentary expedition by filmmaker Ashley Avis seeks to uncover the truth in hopes to protect them.

"Anxious Nation" (not rated, 1 hour, 41 minutes, On Demand) A timely and relevant documentary that looks into the social epidemic of anxiety, lifting the shroud of shame around mental health to provide perspectives on how anxiety affects children and families, including exposing the roles parents can play in contributing to anxiety and offers practical solutions to help harness anxious energy in a positive way. Directed by Vanessa Roth and Laura Morton.

"Children of the Corn" (R, 1 hour, 33 minutes, DVD and BluRay) Directed and written by Kurt Wimmer, this ineffectual supernatural slasher, released in 2020 and one of many adaptations of a short story by Stephen King, concerns 12-year-old Eden, possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, who recruits other children in her small town to rise up and take control. With Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey and Bruce Spence. The DVD and BluRay releases feature two deleted scenes from the film.

"Come Out Fighting" (not rated, 1 hour, 25 minutes, On Demand) This is an action-packed World War II historical adventure in which a squad of U.S. Army African American soldiers are sent on an unofficial rescue mission behind enemy lines to locate their missing commanding officer. With Michael Jai White, Tyrese Gibson, Dolph Lundgren; written and directed by Steven Luke.

"Days of Daisy" (not rated, 1 hour, 36 minutes, On Demand) A too-busy biological-clock-ticking romantic comedy in which, as her 40th birthday approaches, high school librarian Daisy Bea (Jency Griffin Hogan), considering her options for the future, decides to replace her school's departing art teacher, which causes her to question the true meaning of parenthood. With Bryan Langlitz, Maddie Nichols; written and directed by Alexander Jeffery.

"Dotty & Soul" (not rated, 1 hour, 28 minutes, On Demand) A predictable yet amusing comedy in which a problematic tweet threatens to end entrepreneur Ethan Cox's career, so he decides to lower his public presence by hiring Dotty, a 71-year-old snack cart vendor, to pose as his company's figurehead while he manages the business behind the scenes. It works pretty well until Dotty starts expressing herself. With Leslie Uggams, Adam Saunders; written and directed by Saunders.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" (PG-13, 2 hours, 14 minutes, On Demand) A comedic buddy-film fantasy adventure in which an attractive thief and a band of totally unsuitable adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic. What could go wrong? With Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith; co-directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The DVD/Blu-ray release on May 30 includes a gag reel and deleted and extended scenes.

"Enter the Slipstream" (not rated, 1 hour, 28 minutes, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV) An finely tuned documentary that focuses on the United States' oldest professional cycling team which, after its Colombian superstar rider "Rigo" Uran suffers a catastrophic injury, must come together to face stiff competition at the Tour de France in 2020. Directed by Ted Youngs.

"Fanny: The Right to Rock" (not rated, 1 hour, 36 minutes, PBS) This engaging documentary by Canadian filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart explores the journey of the band Fanny, co-founded by Filipino American sisters June Millington and Jean Millington in Sacramento, from humble beginnings to their rise as an all-female rock band in a male-dominated industry, encountering sexism, racism, and homophobia along the way. With David Bowie, Bonnie Raitt, Todd Rundgren, John Sebastian, Katie Pearson.

"It's Quieter in the Twilight" (unrated, 1 hour, 24 minutes, Apple TV) An engrossing, nostalgic documentary about the dozen engineers who are still working on NASA's Voyager space mission, launched 45 years previously. With Voyager mission team members Sun Matsumoto, Enrique Medina, Fernando Peralta, Jefferson Hall, Todd Barber, Suzy Dodd, and Chris Jones; directed by Billy Miossi."A New Old Play" (not rated, three hours, Amazon Prime Video) A surreal, lively, imaginative historical epic in which a leading clown-role actor in 20th-century Sichuan opera departs this world and reluctantly sets off for the Ghost City under the escort of two underworld officials, meeting old friends and recalling the past along the way. Drected by Qiu Jiongjong. Subtitled.

"God's Petting You" (not rated, 1 hour, 31 minutes, On Demand) A dark and none-too-substantial crime comedy in which a heroin addict falls in love with a struggling sex addict; together they hatch an absurd plan to steal a fortune from a porn star. With George Webster, Alice Lowe, Chris Willoughby; written and directed by Jamie Patterson.

"Sisu" (R, 1 hour, 31 minutes, On Demand) Set in Finland, this is a wildly violent, intensely nationalistic World War II action adventure in which a solitary ex-Special Forces soldier turned prospector reveals to a troop of women-kidnapping Nazis who steal his gold that he is no ordinary miner. Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Mimosa Willamo, Onni Tommila; written and directed by Jalmari Helander.

"Slava Ukraini" (not rated, 1 hour, 34 minutes, On Demand) One year after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy takes audiences to the heart of the combat through this war diary made during the second half of 2022 through testimonies of soldiers, chronicles of the front, and portraits of civilians. Directed by Lévy. In French, Ukrainian and English with English subtitles.

"The Thief Collector" (not rated, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand) In 1985, Willem de Kooning's $160 million painting "Woman-Ochre" disappeared after being cut from its frame at the University of Arizona Museum of Art, resurfacing 32 years later in the home of Jerry and Rita Alter in rural New Mexico. This re-enacted documentary (with Glen Howerton) is intriguing, but doesn't answer the question of how an eccentric couple pulled off such a daring heist. Directed by Allison Otto.

"Unfinished Business" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN2). This definitive documentary that premiered at 2022's Tribeca Festival highlights the talent and perseverance of generations of players of the WNBA, featuring interviews with with New York Liberty athletes, WNBA founding president Val Ackerman, author Tamryn Spruill, musician Joan Jett, and more. Directed by Alison Klayman.

"You Can Live Forever" (not rated, 1hour, 36 minutes, On Demand) A methodical yet emotional Canadian drama that screened at Tribeca and Outfest in 2022 and Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2023 concerns lesbian teenager Jaime (Anwen O'Driscoll), who is sent to live in a Jehovah's Witness community where she falls for a devout Witness girl (June Laporte); they embark on an intense affair with unexpected consequences. With Liane Balaban, Deragh Campbell; written and directed by Mark Slutsky and Sarah Watts. In English and French.