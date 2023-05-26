Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president, urged graduates of Johns Hopkins University to take advantage of the time and resources they have to pursue their passions during a surprise livestreamed commencement address.

Fulgence Kayishem, one of the most wanted suspects in Rwanda's genocide who is accused of orchestrating the killing of more than 2,000 people at a church nearly three decades ago, has been arrested in South Africa, a special tribunal set up by the United Nations said.

Kristie Haas, 31, pleaded guilty in Delaware to murder by abuse or neglect, abuse of a corpse, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child over the death of her 3-year-old daughter, whose burned remains were found on a softball field.

Noureddine Bouta, director of Tunisia's most popular private radio station, Mosaique FM, was released on bail after three months in prison on suspicion of money laundering and illicit enrichment.

Brittish Williams, 33, of St. Louis, a former cast member of the reality TV show "Basketball Wives LA," pleaded guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud.

Manuel Chang, Mozambique's former finance minister, faces extradition to the United States over a $2 billion corruption scandal related to loans to Mozambican state-owned companies after losing an appeal in a South African court.

Dominik Preetz, a German fire service spokesperson, said a man who was apparently descending from an upper floor got stuck in the machinery of a jump-off elevator between two floors and suffered fatal injuries.

John Bell, North Carolina House majority leader, said Reps. Keith Kidwell and Jeff McNeely have resigned as deputy majority whips at GOP leaders' request after recent comments directed at Democratic colleagues that questioned their educational attainment and religion.

Brian Gullett, a doctor in Clarksville, Pa., was sentenced in West Virginia to six months in federal prison, fined $5,000 and had his medical license revoked for his role in a pain pill prescription scheme.