Let’s Eat! Pesto’s by Lance resurrects popular cafe, Wienerschnitzel coming to NWA, Dairy Queen in Van Buren, NW Arkansas Caffeine Crawl and more

Earlier this year, Chef Lance Corbin promised via a social media post to bring Fayetteville's Pesto Cafe back to life after it abruptly closed in late 2022.

And, presto!

Pesto's by Lance will officially open to the public for dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

The restaurant is located at 1830 N. College Ave., the same building as the old Pesto Cafe.

Upon learning about its untimely closure, Corbin decided to take on the lease of the property and bring a re-imagined Pesto's to life, with classic Tuscan-inspired décor and an authentic Italian menu, the release states.

"I want to bring my very best to the people of Fayetteville," Corbin said in the release. "It is an honor to get to serve you, and I cannot wait for you to taste my food."

Dining hours will be Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The restaurant will also offer late-night bar service with a limited appetizer menu from 10 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Wienerschnitzel

A well known hot dog franchise is putting down new roots in Northwest Arkansas.

The state's very first Wienerschnitzel location is planned for Bentonville in early June, according to a release from food chain.

The new restaurant will be located at 1530 E. Centerton Blvd.

The release says that Texas-based group Tejas Dogs is spearheading the initiative, with plans to open a total of 20 Wienerschnitzel locations in Arkansas over the next several years.

Brian Shinall, an Arkansas native, serves as the group's business manager, according to the press release.

"Having grown up in Arkansas, it's been an amazing experience to be close to my roots while simultaneously bringing a fan-favorite concept like Wienerschnitzel to a new market," said Shinall in the release. "At its core, Wienerschnitzel is a simple, cost-effective and delicious American food, and that's why we're so excited for the Bentonville community to fall in love with this brand just as we have ..."

Dairy Queen

A new Dairy Queen is celebrating its grand opening this week in Van Buren.

The fast food restaurant, located at 2811 Alma Highway, will open at 10 a.m. today, according to a news release.

In a recent Facebook post, the restaurant said that the first hundred fans to purchase a cake will receive one free Mini Blizzard every week for a year.

Talk about cool.

--

And now for something completely different...

Caffeine Crawl

When you have great local shops that offer coffee, tea, chocolate and a beautiful backdrop, it's hard to beat the Northwest Arkansas Caffeine Crawl.

That's what the event's website says, anyway. And I am inclined to believe it.

The sure-to-be peppy event will take place May 27, covering parts of Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville, according to the Caffeine Crawl website.

There are four different routes to select from, the webpage explains, each with a different lineup.

For ticket information and more, visit the event website at caffeinecrawl.com.

Taco Festival

Ozark Beer Company's first ever Taco Festival will take place Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at their brewery in Rogers, according to the business's Facebook page.

The event page says the festival will be a day filled with street tacos, classic margaritas, micheladas, beer, churros, live music and more.

Vendors include Food Truck de El Chefe, Taqueria El Chuko, Jr. Taqueria, The Little Red Barn Fabrica de Churros and Pure Joy, according to Ozark Beer Company.

--

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email bcollins@nwaonline.com.

