Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s use of city vehicle during '22 campaign violated law, ethics panel finds

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. violated Arkansas law by traveling to and from his 2022 reelection campaign events in a city-owned vehicle without his campaign reimbursing the city for the mileage, according to a final action letter issued Friday by the Arkansas Ethics Commission.

In a 4-1 vote on April 21, commissioners found that probable cause existed for finding Scott in violation of the law concerning his use of the city-owned vehicle, the letter said.

Scott signed an offer of settlement with the commission in which he acknowledged the commission would make a finding that he violated Ark. Code Ann. § 7-1-103(a)(3), according to the final action letter. The mayor paid a $250 fine and has been issued a public letter of caution.

The complaint that triggered the Ethics Commission's investigation was submitted last year by Matthew Campbell, a local attorney and the author of the "Blue Hog Report" blog.

