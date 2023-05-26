Sections
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s use of city vehicle during '22 campaign violated law, ethics panel finds

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 5:38 p.m.
City Directors (from left) Joan Adcock, Capi Peck and Kathy Webb join Mayor Frank Scott Jr. as he gives an update on tornado recovery funds Friday at a news conference in the City Hall rotunda. Groups “will have to sign a memorandum of understanding” on the use of the funds in order to receive them, Scott said. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. violated Arkansas law by traveling to and from his 2022 reelection campaign events in a city-owned vehicle without his campaign reimbursing the city for the mileage, according to a final action letter issued Friday by the Arkansas Ethics Commission.

In a 4-1 vote on April 21, commissioners found that probable cause existed for finding Scott in violation of the law concerning his use of the city-owned vehicle, the letter said.

Scott signed an offer of settlement with the commission in which he acknowledged the commission would make a finding that he violated Ark. Code Ann. § 7-1-103(a)(3), according to the final action letter. The mayor paid a $250 fine and has been issued a public letter of caution.

The complaint that triggered the Ethics Commission's investigation was submitted last year by Matthew Campbell, a local attorney and the author of the "Blue Hog Report" blog.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details. 

