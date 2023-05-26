LIVE Music: Shannon Wurst kicks of Siloam Springs concerts, Smokey & the Mirror play Johnson Square series

The Shannon Wurst Band kicks off the May Fourth Friday tonight in Siloam Springs with her Ozark Americana sound at Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park. Music starts at 7 p.m. The evening also includes food trucks, games, bounce houses and more than 40 vendors opening at 4 p.m. Find out more at discoversiloam.com.

ELSEWHERE

The Lunch Hour with Curtiss III and food from It's SA Wrap starts at noon today at KUAF, 9 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. Sign up at eventbrite.

Smokey and the Mirror kick off the Johnson Square summer series at 6:30 p.m. today. Also performing are Oh Jeremiah on June 23; Kin & Company on July 28 and Sam Albright on Aug. 25 at Johnson Square Park, 5519 W. Hackett Road in Springdale. Live music, games and prizes, giveaways and more are planned. Food and drinks are available from local Johnson Square restaurants, and the Johnson Square Park is an outdoor beverage district for the city of Johnson.

All of Her plays at 7 p.m. today at Uptown Frills, 523 U.S. 71 in Mountainburg.

March to August (formerly Route 358) plays at 6 p.m. today at Bentonville Brewing, 901 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville.

Cate Brothers and Bel Airs play at 6 p.m. then The Cole Birmingham Band and Bentonville Jazz Band perform at 9:30 p.m. today; Mud Lung, Vore, BRAT, The Weeping Gate, Obliviate, Morbid Visionz and HOSS starts at 7 p.m. Saturday; shame and Been Stellar play at 7 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com

Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion with DJs Shortfuze and Hodi perform at 7:30 p.m today; Pig Gig Arkansas - A Cancer Benefit in Honor of Jay Alexander with Oreo Blue, Blue Americana, Southside Johnny and Eric Miller starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Railyard Live Music Series in Railyard Park in downtown Rogers.

