Major Leauge Soccer standings

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA

Cincinnati913302114

Nashville73425199

New England733241914

Atlanta644222824

Philadelphia643212014

D.C. United554191916

Orlando City544191616

Columbus553182517

Charlotte FC563181925

New York City FC454161516

New York347161012

Inter Miami CF580151417

CF Montréal580151222

Chicago346151821

Toronto FC257131318

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA

Los Angeles FC714252310

Seattle752232013

Saint Louis City SC741222613

FC Dallas634221613

San Jose553181718

Minnesota United553181214

Vancouver445171814

Portland464161820

Austin FC454161318

Houston453151111

Real Salt Lake463151322

Colorado266121221

Sporting Kansas City28410921

LA Galaxy28391023

NOTE Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday's games All times Central

Miami at CF Montréal, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Saint Louis City SC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's games

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

New England at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.