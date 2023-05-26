Major Leauge Soccer standings

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Eastern Conference
WLTPtsGFGA
Cincinnati913302114
Nashville73425199
New England733241914
Atlanta644222824
Philadelphia643212014
D.C. United554191916
Orlando City544191616
Columbus553182517
Charlotte FC563181925
New York City FC454161516
New York347161012
Inter Miami CF580151417
CF Montréal580151222
Chicago346151821
Toronto FC257131318
Western Conference
WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC714252310
Seattle752232013
Saint Louis City SC741222613
FC Dallas634221613
San Jose553181718
Minnesota United553181214
Vancouver445171814
Portland464161820
Austin FC454161318
Houston453151111
Real Salt Lake463151322
Colorado266121221
Sporting Kansas City28410921
LA Galaxy28391023
NOTE Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday's games All times Central
Miami at CF Montréal, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Saint Louis City SC, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's games
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
New England at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.