Walmart expanding alcohol deliveries

Walmart Inc. has expanded alcohol delivery to five more states, bringing to 23 the number in which customers can order wine and beer from Walmart.com or the company's app.

Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana and Ohio are the latest states to allow the deliveries, a Walmart spokeswoman said Thursday. A total of nearly 2,500 U.S. stores can now make the deliveries, she said.

Changes to state and local liquor laws opened the way for Walmart to deliver alcohol, according to trade publication Winsight Grocery Business.

The Bentonville-based retailer has delivered alcoholic beverages in California and Florida since 2019, the retailer said in a blog post at the time.

That same year, Walmart started allowing grocery curbside pickup of beer and wine at more than 2,000 stores in 29 states. Some locations also allowed the pickup of spirits.

To accept alcohol deliveries, customers must show a valid photo ID, and not appear intoxicated or to be giving alcohol to someone younger than 21. Walmart also said it will comply with local laws that may ban alcohol sales during certain hours or days.

Walmart shares fell $1.47, or 1%, to close Thursday at $146.16.

-- Serenah McKay

Gossage named exec at electric co-ops

Bill Gossage has been named chief external affairs officer for Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Inc., the electric companies announced Thursday.

Gossage joined the cooperatives as vice president of governmental affairs in 2022. He most recently served as former-Gov. Asa Hutchinson's deputy chief of staff of external affairs.

"In Bill's time with Arkansas' electric cooperatives, he has excelled at ensuring the cooperative message of reliability, affordability and responsibility is communicated with state and federal officials," said Vernon "Buddy" Hasten, president and chief executive officer for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas comprise 17 electric distribution cooperatives across the state and provide electricity to about 600,000 customers.

-- Andrew Moreau

Car-Mart top climber as index gains 6.97

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 760.14, up 6.97.

"The information technology sector led stocks higher with the Nasdaq Composite Index outperforming driven by investor enthusiasm over artificial intelligence," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

Shares of America's Car-Mart rose 8% to lead the index. ArcBest Corp. shares rose 3.2%. Murphy USA shares rose 2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.