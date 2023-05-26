Off the Wire

GOLF

Block's party crashes

California club pro Michael Block was living the dream at the PGA Championship. Thursday at Colonial brought him back to reality. A sensation at Oak Hill when he tied for 15th against the strongest field in golf, Block opened with three straight bogeys and finished with three double bogeys over his last four holes of an 11-over 81 that left him in last place and 19 shots behind leader Harry Hall in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth. Block received a sponsor exemption. He has one for the Canadian Open next week, too. "I've got nothing," he said after a tee shot on the 13th barely cleared the water and finished on the back left of a green that had a front right pin. Hall, a PGA Tour rookie from England took only 22 putts, the last one an 8-foot birdie for an 8-under 62 that gave him a three-shot lead over Harris English. Tom Hoge, who played his college golf at TCU and now makes Fort Worth his home, holed out for eagle from the seventh fairway on his way to a 66. Scottie Scheffler, who returned to No. 1 in the world with his tie for second at the PGA Championship, and defending champion Sam Burns were in the large group at 67. Jordan Spieth didn't make his lone birdie until the eighth hole and shot a 72. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) opened with a1-under 69. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 5-over 75.

Harrington leads Sr. PGA

Padraig Harrington shot 8-under 64 in the first competitive round at the new headquarters of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas, for an early two-shot lead at the Senior PGA Championship on Thursday. The 51-year-old Irishman finished 7 over at last weekend's PGA Championship with an 8-over 43 on the front nine Saturday. Par instead on that wayward nine would have meant a top-20 finish, but Harrington didn't see it that way. "I was at least a week short in preparation," Harrington said. "I felt I was getting into it last week, but I wasn't there. I need to do a better job when I'm away from tournaments. So, last week it definitely helped me get where I am today, no doubt about it." Japan's Katsumasa Miyamoto shot 66, and Brazilian Adilson da Silva had a 67 in the Senior PGA debut for both. Phillip Price also shot 67 at PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch East course. Stewart Cink was in a large group another shot back in his first PGA Tour Champions start four days after turning 50. Miguel Angel Jimenez, Robert Karlsson, Thomas Bjorn, Alex Cejka, Charlie Wi and Richard Green joined Cink with 68s. Little Rock's Glen Day opened with a 2-under 70. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) fired a 2-over 74 and Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished with a 3-over 75.

Campillo leads Dutch Open

Jorge Campillo birdied his way to 9-under 63 on Thursday for a three-shot lead after the opening round of the Dutch Open on the European Tour. Campillo, who started on the 10th tee, carded four straight birdies from the 11th and added three more before his only bogey on the second hole. Andy Sullivan, Joel Stalter and Pablo Larrazabal were tied for second after their rounds of 66.

FOOTBALL

Jags pick up kicker

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Brandon McManus in hopes of upgrading their special teams Thursday, two days after Denver dropped the veteran kicker and former team captain. The Jaguars initially waived kicker Riley Patterson to make room for McManus on their 90-man roster for McManus but eventually traded him to Detroit for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2026. Patterson was with the Lions in 2021 and during training camp in 2022. Patterson made 30 of 35 field goals and 36 of 37 extra points with Jacksonville last season. But he attempted just three from beyond 50 yards. McManus, 31, the last holdover from the Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, finished his nine-year career with Denver as the second-leading scorer in team history (946 points). He connected on a franchise-most 42 field goals of 50 yards or longer in the regular season and the playoffs.

BASEBALL

Bearcats fire 2 on staff

The University of Cincinnati has fired two members of its baseball staff a week after the school opened an investigation into possible NCAA violations. In statement released Wednesday, the school said assistant coach Kyle Sprague and director of operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties May 17. The school said it began an internal review of potential NCAA infractions involving the baseball program on May 8, and the review is ongoing. "UC is cooperating with the NCAA in this matter," the school said in a statement. Cincinnati provided no details and said it would not be "commenting further at this time." The Bearcats' season ended Wednesday when they lost an elimination game to East Carolina at the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Clearwater, Fla.

BOXING

Spence-Crawford set

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will meet in a much anticipated showdown when they fight for the undisputed welterweight championship July 29 in Las Vegas. "Finally giving the fans what they want!" Spence posted on Instagram. "This one a throwback fight on paper but it could be a one sided (butt) whooping one of the biggest fight(s) of the century!" Both boxers are undefeated. Spence is 28-0 with 22 knockouts and Crawford is 38-0 with 29 KOs. Spence holds the IBF, WBC and WBA belts, and Crawford is the WBO champion.

BASKETBALL

Clemson's Hall to return

Clemson leading scorer PJ Hall is returning to college after withdrawing from the NBA Draft on Thursday. The 6-10 forward took part in the NBA combine and posted his decision to put off the pros on social media. Hall led the Tigers with 15.3 points per game this past season. He also led the Tigers with 37 blocks, along with 5.7 rebounds. Hall helped Clemson finish third in the Atlantic Coast Conference while posting a program record 14 league wins. Clemson Coach Brad Brownell said Hall gained experience from going through the NBA's combine that will help the team next season. "I'm counting on him and others to help lead a very talented group," he said. Hall was named to the all-ACC third team last season as the Tigers went 23-10.

TENNIS

Ruud ousted at Geneva

Casper Ruud's run at a third straight Geneva Open title ended in a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 loss to Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals. The top-seeded Ruud had his serve broken at 5-5 in the third set after the 54th-ranked Chilean fired two powerful forehand winners. Jarry's serve held up after wasting an earlier break that forced a 4-3 lead, and took his second match-point chance with an overhead smash winner. Second-seeded Taylor Fritz and fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov will meet in the other semifinal.Fritz brushed aside Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 6-2 in just 51 minutes in the opening match on court. Dimitrov was in action for almost two hours more to rally past Christopher O'Connell in a 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4 win.