100 years ago

May 26, 1923

Chief of Police Frank Campbell announced yesterday that new jitney regulations regarding the loading and unloading of jitneys at Third and Main streets will be put into effect at once. All buses, both private and intercity, will load and unload while going west on Third street at the side of the city hall before crossing Main street and all buses going east will unload and load at the side of the Topf-Whitten Hardware Company building on the west side of Main Street. Signs and markers will be put up; the street will be painted with a white line, and private cars will be allowed to park inside the jitney zone. This change is being made to eliminate traffic jams which result when the buses load and unload on both sides of Third street west of Main.

50 years ago

May 26, 1973

The state Board of Higher Education gave Garland and Baxter Counties permission to open community colleges this fall if voters approve tax levies. Six other areas that wanted state clearance to go to their voters with tax proposals to build colleges, including Pulaski County, were sidetrack temporarily. The Board indicated it would consider them again late this summer along with any other groups that apply for state approval in the interim.

25 years ago

May 26, 1998

The Pulaski County Special School District pledged in its 1989 school desegregation plan to keep schools clean, safe, attractive and equal. But federal school desegregation monitors said in their latest report to a federal judge that the district's 12 junior and senior high schools are, in general, neither clean nor attractive. And, while monitors found no egregious safety violations, several schools exhibited some safety lapses, their report said. Stained or missing ceiling tiles, smelly and poorly equipped restrooms, litter, flooded walkways, and dirty, dull floors were among the conditions found by monitors following unannounced visits to the schools in October, November and December of 1997. Their observations were compiled into a 57-page report recently submitted to U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright, who oversees the school district's compliance with its desegregation plan.

10 years ago

May 26, 2013

The Keep Little Rock Beautiful group has a busy couple of months coming up, with a public sculpture installation in Otter Creek, plans to work with the city to create a public-art master plan and a contest in full swing. Members of the group have met with Otter Creek residents and businesses and with Little Rock officials to plan a potential public sculpture and median project in the neighborhood, where plans for an outlet mall and a Bass Pro Shop are moving along quickly. The group is also halfway through its Envision Little Rock design contest for a gateway on East Capitol Avenue, with more than 25 teams and individuals plugging away. The all-volunteer group focuses on litter prevention, recycling, waste reduction, beautification and community improvements.