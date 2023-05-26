Remembering the fallen: Memorial Day activities to honor veterans and their families

Northwest Arkansas residents can honor veterans in a variety of ways this Memorial Day weekend, from crafting red poppy flowers to picnicking.

Bella Vista Veterans Wall of Honor

Monday -- The Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas will hold its annual Veterans Wall of Honor ceremony at 11 a.m. at 101 Veterans Way. A free picnic will follow with hot dogs and snacks.

"The Veterans Council takes pride in sponsoring this humbling event to recognize all veterans past and present," said Darryl Jouppi, activities director for the Veterans Council, in an email. "So many veterans paid the ultimate price with their lives, and so many veterans have scars both seen and unseen. These scars were acquired in their giving us the freedom to live and to proceed on journeys very few countries allow."

Fayetteville National Cemetery

Saturday -- The Fayetteville National Cemetery, 1000 S. Lt. Col. Leroy Pond Ave., will coordinate with volunteers to place flags on gravesites starting at 10 a.m. until all headstones have flags.

"A lot of people in the community have loved ones buried here, so it means a lot to them," said Anton McBride, cemetery director.

Monday -- The cemetery will host its Memorial Day Ceremony starting at 10 a.m. Events include cannon firing by the 2nd Illinois Light Infantry, a performance by the Singing Men of Arkansas, wreath dedications, live music and guest speakers.

Tuesday -- Volunteer flag retrieval from gravesites starts at 10 a.m.

Rogers Veterans of Foreign Wars Post

Saturday -- The VFW Post in Rogers will meet at the Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home at 8 a.m. at 3800 W. Walnut St. in Rogers to place flags on the gravesites of veterans.

"In 1957, they started doing this, and it's been going ever since," said Al Butler, a spokesman for the post.

There will be a barbecue lunch at the VFW Post, 11160 N.Old Wire Road, at 1 p.m.

American Legion Post 29

Monday -- The American Legion Post 29 will hold its annual Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. at the Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St. The program will feature guest speakers U.S. Army Reserve Col. David Pelky, Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation, State Sen. Tyler Dees and others, according to the program.

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park

Saturday -- The Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, 506 E. Douglas St., invites the community to craft red poppy flowers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hindman Hall Museum to honor veterans. Materials and instructions will be provided. A remembrance ceremony will be from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at the Battle Monument.

Mountain Bike Ride

Monday -- VetsOutdoors and The Dirt Project will host a mountain bike group ride for all skill levels at Slaughter Pen Trail in Bentonville. Riders should meet at 11 a.m. in the open area below the skills park by the tents at 203 N.E. Third St., Bentonville.

SET FOR MEMORIAL DAY Deb Edmiston (left) of St. Louis and Stacey Sharpe of Lee's Summit, Mo. vist the Veterans Wall of Honor on Tuesday in Bella Vista. The wall, located along Dartmoor Road, will be the site of a Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. on Monday, Memorial Day. The wall contains the names of veterans from as early as the Revolutionary War to the present. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Claire Record of Greenwood helps collect American flags on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Fort Smith National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Record was one of several volunteers on hand to collect and store 19,000 flags that were placed at the headstones last week for Memorial Day. Visit nwaonline.com/220605Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

