State police ID 2 men found dead

The Arkansas State Police on Thursday identified two men who were found dead near Scott on Tuesday.

Troopers located LeMarion Gilliam, 19, of North Little Rock and Sucram O'Donald, 16, of Little Rock dead early Tuesday on Arkansas 161 near Scott, said Cindy Murphy, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The killings are being investigated as homicides, but the cause of the two men's deaths had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

State police are handling the investigation in Pulaski County's jurisdiction because they responded first, thinking it was a routine crash, and because the killing took place on a state highway, said Lt. Cody Burk, spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office, on Wednesday.