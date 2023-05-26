FOOTBALL

Renfro no longer with Razorbacks

Quarterback Kade Renfro is no longer a member of the University of Arkansas football team, a team spokesman said Thursday.

Renfro's dismissal came on the same day the athletic department announced in a news release it had become aware of unspecified allegations against a football player who was not identified.

"Upon gaining knowledge of the allegations against a student-athlete earlier this week, we immediately informed the University's Title IX office of the allegations," Arkansas Athletics wrote in a statement. "The student-athlete is no longer a member of the football team."

The University of Arkansas also released a statement, noting that "relevant offices on our campus" were notified after being made aware of the allegations.

"Due to FERPA student privacy regulations, we are unable to provide more information at this time," the UA release stated.

Gary Crain, captain of the UA Police Department, said in an email that his agency is not investigating Renfro and that no complaints have been filed against him. A Fayetteville Police Department spokesman did not respond to a request for information late Thursday.

A walk-on quarterback, Renfro had two injury-plagued seasons at Arkansas after transferring from Ole Miss. He did not appear in any games in 2021 after injuring his knee, then he re-injured the knee and missed the 2022 season.

-- Scottie Bordelon, Wholehogsports.com

Arkansas game against Missouri set

The University of Arkansas is scheduled to play a Black Friday game on CBS for the 25th time this year.

The SEC announced Thursday the Razorbacks' game against Missouri will be played Friday, Nov. 24 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m.

It marks the 10th consecutive season CBS has chosen to televise the game, although the 2020 game was ultimately played on a Saturday in December and televised by another network due to a covid-19 scheduling rearrangement.

Arkansas began playing Black Friday football games on CBS 27 years ago. The Razorbacks played LSU 16 times the day after Thanksgiving between 1996-2013.

This is the final year of a contract for CBS to televise SEC football games. All games will be shown on ESPN-affiliated networks, including ABC, beginning in 2024.

Missouri defeated Arkansas 29-27 last season in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers have a 7-2 lead in the series since joining the SEC. Both of the Razorbacks' wins have come in Fayetteville, most recently a 34-17 decision in 2021.

-- Matt Jones