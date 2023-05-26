Tour takes visitors inside Fayetteville, Goshen gardens June 3

FAQ

Garden Gate Tour

WHAT -- Sponsored by the Washington County Master Gardeners, the tour includes seven privately owned gardens along with the Compost Demonstration Site in Fayetteville, which is a Washington County Master Gardeners sanctioned project. Also at the compost site, the Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists will be selling homegrown native plants.

WHEN -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 3

WHERE --

The Garden of Eva sits on two acres just east of Goshen. The owners are passionate about native plants and are gradually replacing builder selections of non-natives with native plants in the landscape around the house and in garden beds throughout the property.

The Mission Bell Garden in East Oaks features a backyard that is terraced with beautiful stonework and waterfalls. The garden includes a rock fireplace, beds, walkways, and a water feature. The owners control maintenance by choosing the right shrubs and perennials, as well as colorful annuals.

Hydrangeas, Perennials and Stepping Stones just off Mission Boulevard has the feel of an English cottage garden. The backyard gardens showcase favorite perennials, native plants and whimsical garden art.

The Living Buffet in the Huntington neighborhood focuses on native plants that are hosts and food sources for numerous insects, birds and other wildlife. The entire front yard is a grassless wonderland of interesting plants and structures.

Wings and Wanderlings is a cul de sac garden between the Living Buffet and Rocks and Rills. Owners of both gardens maintain it as a low maintenance garden for butterflies, bees and birds.

Rocks and Rills climbs up a hillside from the street, beginning with a front garden that is filled with shrubs and perennials and no grass. The wet weather creek helps to divert water from the house. Surrounding gardens feature statuary placed in memory of family and pets.

Thu's Asian Garden reflects the owner's home country of Vietnam and her interest in Vietnamese cooking. Raised beds and a greenhouse allow her to grow Asian herbs and plants suitable for her goal to plant what she can cook and eat in true garden to kitchen style.

COST -- $15 at wcmgar.org or at any of the gardens on the day of the tour

INFO -- www.facebook.com/ArkansasWCMG

