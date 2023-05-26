USFL STANDINGS
North Division
WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia330.500106140
New Jersey240.333106103
Pittsburgh240.33382108
Michigan240.33396130
South Division
WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans420.667145127
Houston420.667158139
Birmingham420.667171117
Memphis330.500119119
Saturday's games
All times Central
Birmingham at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Sunday's games
Houston at Memphis, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan at New Jersey, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3 games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.
Philadelphia at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 4 games
Memphis at New Jersey, noon
Michigan at New Orleans, 3 p.m.