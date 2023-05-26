Sections
USFL standings

Today at 2:23 a.m.

USFL STANDINGS

North Division

WLTPctPFPA

Philadelphia330.500106140

New Jersey240.333106103

Pittsburgh240.33382108

Michigan240.33396130

South Division

WLTPctPFPA

New Orleans420.667145127

Houston420.667158139

Birmingham420.667171117

Memphis330.500119119

Saturday's games

All times Central

Birmingham at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Sunday's games

Houston at Memphis, 1:30 p.m.

Michigan at New Jersey, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

Philadelphia at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 4 games

Memphis at New Jersey, noon

Michigan at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Print Headline: USFL standings

