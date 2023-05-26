Sections
Today at 2:23 a.m.

WNBA STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB

Connecticut301.000--

Chicago201.000½

New York11.5001½

Atlanta11.5001½

Washington12.3332

Indiana02.0002½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB

Las Vegas101.000--

Los Angeles101.000--

Dallas101.000--

Seattle01.0001

Phoenix02.0001½

Minnesota02.0001½

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, (n)

Minnesota at Phoenix, (n)

Today's Games

All times Central

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at New York, noon

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

