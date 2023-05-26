WNBA STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLPctGB
Connecticut301.000--
Chicago201.000½
New York11.5001½
Atlanta11.5001½
Washington12.3332
Indiana02.0002½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLPctGB
Las Vegas101.000--
Los Angeles101.000--
Dallas101.000--
Seattle01.0001
Phoenix02.0001½
Minnesota02.0001½
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, (n)
Minnesota at Phoenix, (n)
Today's Games
All times Central
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Connecticut at New York, noon
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.