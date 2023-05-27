Belgium, Iran exchange prisoners

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Belgium and Iran exchanged prisoners on Friday in a contentious move that saw an Iranian diplomat convicted of attempting to bomb exiles in France returning to Tehran bedecked in flowers while a visibly gaunt aid worker headed back to Brussels.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a statement that the aid worker, Olivier Vandecasteele, had been freed and said that for him, "the choice was always clear: Olivier's life was always the most important."

He said Vandecasteele had been unjustly held in Iran for 455 days and added that "in Belgium, we abandon no one. Not least someone who is innocent," whatever the legal and diplomatic consequences.

Iranian state television later showed the diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, being welcomed at the airport by Iran's judiciary chief and the secretary of human rights council, Kazem Gharibabadi. Assadi had a floral wreath placed around his neck and held a bouquet of flowers -- a hero's welcome in Iran.

Despite the contentious optics, Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said he would do it again, anytime.

"There is a moral compass. If you have the choice between freeing someone innocent or keeping one, or 10 guilty in prison, then you always have to choose the fate of the innocent," he told VRT network.

He compared the exchange to last December's U.S.-Russian prisoner swap between WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout after her trial and conviction on drug possession charges in Moscow.

"The United States did it, too," Van Quickenborne said, adding that it is his "absolute duty to help every innocent Belgian."

In January, Iran sentenced Vandecasteele to a lengthy prison term and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage in a closed trial. He was also fined $1 million. Vandecasteele was arrested in Iran in February 2022 while packing up his belongings after working with the Norwegian Refugee Council and Relief International in the Islamic Republic from 2015 to 2021, according to Amnesty International.

His family and the Belgian government strongly denied Iran's claims, made without offering evidence, that he was a spy.

In 2021, Belgium convicted Assadi of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors tied Assadi to a couple, stopped by the Belgian police and found with 1.21 pounds of TATP explosives and a detonator in 2018. They had been trying to target a meeting in Villepinte, France, of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, an exiled Iranian opposition group known as the MEK.

Among dozens of prominent guests at the rally in Villepinte that day were then-President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani; Newt Gingrich, former conservative speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives; and former Colombian presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt.

Assadi was arrested a day later in Germany and transferred to Belgium. Belgian intelligence identified him as an officer of Iran's intelligence and security ministry who operated undercover at the Iranian Embassy in Austria. Iran denied Assadi's involvement.

Iran has carried out abductions and other plots against dissidents abroad in the past. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian referred to Assadi as "an innocent diplomat" in a tweet after his release on Friday. Iranian state television called the case against him "bogus accusations."

Information for this article was contributed by Samuel Petrequin of The Associated Press.