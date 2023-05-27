Black history, conflict resolution classes set

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Summer Crime Reduction and Mentoring sessions will be held for youngsters in 6-8th grades.

The classes aim to inspire and teach conflict resolution to youngsters. The Woodson Center Curriculum and PEN OR PENCIL From Nonviolence to No Violence MLK Six Principles are instruction materials for sessions. All sessions are free and youth registrations are on a first-come basis.

The sessions will begin June 14, and every Wednesday until July 12. Dates: June 14, 21, 28, July 5, ending July 12. - July 2023.

Classes will start on June 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

For more information and to register, call (870) 730-1131 between 9-11 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday to register beginning May 29, according to a news release.

Also mentorship training will be offered by the PBICVR Arkansas' CAN affiliate with the Woodson Center and the National Alliance for Faith and Justice.

Staff will present the Woodson Center Summer Youth Leadership Camp Model online Workshop Series - Summer Youth Programs and Camps. The training is available to community youth service organizations and faith-based mentor volunteers. The mentor strategies prepare mentors for deployment in area schools this fall. Interested people should send emails to pbicvr@aol.com with their name to obtain a registration link for the Summer Youth Leadership Camp Zoom training. The training is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. May 30, June 6, and 13, according to the release.

Church to host summer interns

First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave., will host six interns this summer through the QuadW Missional Internship.

These college students are traveling from Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, and Maryland and will live in Pine Bluff for eight weeks. Their goal is to serve Pine Bluff through worship and to help build community through service, according to a news release.

Nyeshia Aldridge is an organizer and seeks donations to help feed the students while they're visiting. Donations are tax deductible

"As the site coordinator, I am responsible for ensuring these students have a hot and healthy meal each night and this is where I need your help," Aldridge said. "Can you, your business, church or organization provide a meal or donation that will feed them for at least one night?"

Details: https://mealtrain.com/7eknqm or mealtrain.com or Nyeshia Aldridge, (870) 536-0734.

Hurricane HYPE to host summer camp

Parents are invited to register their children for the Hurricane HYPE Center's Summer Camp scheduled for June 12 through July 27.

The center is located near New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St.

The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Participants will enjoy an array of activities -- some outdoors -- as well as swimming and enrichment.

Sessions will be held Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Two sessions are available. Summer 1 will take place from June 12 through June 29. Summer 2 will take place July 10 through July 27.

The cost is $125 per child per session. A limited number of slots are available.

For details, ca (870) 534-2782, text (501) 313-3696 or email hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Applications for the camp are available by visiting newsthurricane.org.