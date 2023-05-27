Covington named as next Metroplan director

Casey Covington has been selected as Metroplan's new executive director, according to a news release.

He has been serving as interim director since December, when former Executive Director Tab Townsell announced his resignation.

Covington served as deputy director for six years before that. He has worked for Metroplan since 2004.

Metroplan is the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for the four-county region of Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski, and Saline counties. It's a voluntary association of local governments that has operated since 1955.

Metroplan's Board of Directors announced Covington's selection as executive director at its meeting Wednesday.

Covington has a master's degree in civil engineering from North Carolina State University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Louisiana Tech University, according to Metroplan. He is a registered professional engineer and certified planner with the American Planning Association. He serves on the national policy board of the American Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations.

"Technology continues to change and will have a major impact on our transportation system," Covington said through the news release. "The Central Arkansas region, in large part due to its transportation system, is uniquely positioned to take advantage of economic development opportunities. Metroplan will engage our partners as we look to support the growing regional economy and region that is Central Arkansas."

Metroplan board president Barry Hyde said the board was "delighted" to announce the appointment of Covington as executive director.

"Casey's experience and tenure at Metroplan make him an exceptional choice for steering our organization towards a more sustainable, equitable and vibrant metropolitan landscape," said Hyde. "Together, we will forge ahead, navigating the complex challenges of urban development, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and shaping a future where our cities thrive.

"With Casey at the helm, Metroplan will embark on a journey of innovation, synergy and boundless progress, creating enduring legacies for generations to come."